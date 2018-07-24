Kimberly-Clark sets profit guidance below expectations

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) trades lower after full-year guidance from the company disappoints.

The consumer products seller expects full-year EPS of $6.60 to $6.80 vs. $6.79 consensus.

CEO update: "For the full year, we are maintaining our organic sales growth target and reducing our earnings outlook because of significantly higher commodity costs and the recent weakening of most foreign currencies. Given these headwinds, we will continue to aggressively manage costs and evaluate further opportunities to increase net selling prices. While the near-term environment has become more difficult, we continue to execute our long-term strategies to grow our brands and deliver cost savings while we implement our restructuring that will make Kimberly-Clark an even stronger company."

During Q2, Kimberly-Clark saw flat organic revenue as gains in the consumer tissue and K-C professsional segments helped to offset weakness in the personal care segment.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark are down 0.88% in premarket trading.

Previously: Kimberly-Clark beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (July 24)