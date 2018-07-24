Crane +4% as sales hit quarterly record, raises full-year earnings guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) +3.9% premarket after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, which rose 21% Y/Y to a company record $851M, and raising full-year earnings guidance above consensus.

CR issued upside guidance for FY 2018, raising its EPS outlook to $5.60-$5.80 from its previous view of $5.45-$5.65, vs. $5.62 analyst consensus estimate, and revises 2018 free cash flow guidance to $250M-$280M vs. a prior range of $240M-$270M.

For Q2, CR says sales in its fluids handling business rose 5% Y/Y to $277M, payment and merchandising technologies soared 64% to $324M, and aerospace and electronics added 9% to $187M.