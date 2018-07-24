Farmland Partners sues Rota Fortunae, others, alleging 'short and distort' attack

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) files a lawsuit against Rota Fortunae, a psuedonym, and others working with or for Rota Fortunae for allegedly conducting a "short and distort" scheme to profit from the decline in FPI's stock after a posting on SA.

FPI +0.5% in premarket trading.

The suit alleges that the defendants disseminated false, misleading, and defamatory information about the company and its management. It alleges the defendants amassed substantial short position in FPI before releasing the posting.

FPI seeks damages and injunctive relief for defamation, defamation by libel per se, disparagement, intentional interference with prospective business relations, unjust enrichment, deceptive trade practices and civil conspiracy.

Source: Press Release

