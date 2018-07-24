Sherwin Williams raised FY2018 EPS guidance, shares up 1.5% premarket

Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) reports net sales growth of 27.8% in Q2, due primarily to the addition of Valspar sales, higher paint sales volume in The Americas Group and selling price increases.

The new revenue standard reduced consolidated net sales ~1.1% in the quarter.

The Americas group net sales rose 7.7% to $2.63B.

Consumer brands group net sales increased 45% to $777.7M.

Performance coatings group net sales expanded 79.9% to $1.37B.

Gross margin rate down 370 bps to 42.7%.

SG&A expense rate improved 350 bps to 27.4%.

Q3 Guidance: Net sales: increase mid-to-high single digit percentage.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: increase by a high teens to low 20%; Diluted EPS: $15 to $15.20; Adjusted EPS: $19.05 to $19.35; Tax rate: low 20%.

SHW +1.53% premarket.

Previously: Sherwin Williams beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (July 24)