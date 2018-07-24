Timken to acquire Cone Drive

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) to acquire Cone Drive for undisclosed term.

Cone Drive sales are expected to be slightly ~$100M for FY18.

The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings per share excluding one-time costs in the first year of ownership.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of August and will be funded with debt.

"We are executing our strategy to profitably grow Timken's power transmission offering across diverse markets around the world," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "The acquisition of Cone Drive will deepen Timken's position in attractive, high-growth end markets such as solar and increase our power transmission presence in China. Cone Drive is highly complementary to our business, and we plan to generate significant sales and cost synergies with this transaction."