Biohaven launches Phase 2/3 study of trigriluzole in Alzheimer's

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (NYSE:BHVN) initiates a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating BHV-4157 (trigriluzole) in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD). Enrollment will commence in the coming weeks.

The study will randomize ~292 subjects to receive either 280 mg of trigriluzole or placebo for 48 weeks.

Trigriluzole modulates an excitatory neurotransmitter called glutamate. The company says it potentially offers neuroprotective effects at the level of the synapse (junction between nerve cells) in addition to improved synaptic functioning, mechanisms that could produce disease-modifying effects in AD.

It is also in Phase 2/3 development for obsessive compulsive disorder.