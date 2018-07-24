FCB drops after agreeing to be bought by Synovus for $2.9B in stock

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) fell 4.6% in premarket trading after announcing a merger agreement with Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) in an all-stock transaction.

Under the pact, Synovus will pay1.055 SNV shares per share of FCB held, valuing FCB at about $58.15 based on SNV's close yesterday of $55.12.

The per-share value comes in 2% lower than FCB's closing price of $59.20 yesterday.

SNV shares fell 5.3% in premarket trading.

Previously: Synovus to buy FCB Financial for $2.9B in all-stock deal (July 24)

Previously: FCB Financial Holdings beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (July 24)