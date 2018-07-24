Lockheed Martin +3% after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) +2.7% premarket after easily beating analyst estimates for Q2 earnings and revenues while guiding FY 2018 EPS and revenues above consensus.

For FY 2018, LMT raises its EPS guidance to $16.75-$17.05 from its prior outlook for $15.80-$16.10 and well ahead of the $16.17 analyst consensus estimate, and forecasts FY 2018 revenues of $51.6B-$53.1B vs. $51.4B consensus and prior guidance of $50.35B-$51.85B.

LMT also hikes its expected annual cash flow for the year to ~$3.3B from its previous expectation of $3B.

For Q2, net sales in the aeronautics unit increased 8% to $5.32B, primarily attributable to higher net sales of ~$370M for the F-35 program; missiles and fire control jumped 17% to $2.08B, partly due to higher volume for the THAAD missile defense system; rotary and mission systems added 4% to $3.56B; and sales in the space division slipped 1% to $2.42B.