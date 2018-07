Biogen Q2 top line up 9%; non-GAAP EPS up 15%; shares up 6% premarket

Biogen (BIIB) Q2 results: Revenues: $3,356.5M (+9.0%); Product Sales: $2,757.5M (+4.5%); Anti-CD20 Revenues: $490.4M (+23.5%); Other: $108.6M.

Net Income: $866.6M (+0.4%); EPS: $4.18 (+2.7%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,202M (+12.4%); Non-GAAP EPS: $5.80 (+15.1%).

Key Product Sales: TECFIDERA: $1,087M (-2%); Total Interferon: $626M (-9%); TYSABRI: $467M (-6%); SPINRAZA: $423M (+108%); FUMADERM: $6M (-47%); RITUXAN/GAZYVA: $377M (-1%); OCREVUS Royalties: $113M; BENEPALI: $115.6M; FLIXABI: $11.2M.

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $13.0B - 13.2B from $12.7B - 13.0B; EPS: $21.80 - 22.40 from $22.20 - 23.20; Non-GAAP EPS: $24.90 - 25.50 from $24.20 - 25.20.