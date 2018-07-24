Biogen acquires two neuromuscular disorder candidates for up to $562.5M; shares up 6% premarket on Q2 beat

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is up 6% premarket on modest volume on the heels of its Q2 beat.

It also announced a deal with AliveGen for the rights to Phase 1-stage ALG-801 (now BIIB110) and preclinical-stage ALG-802, recombinant proteins called ligand traps that inhibit myostatin pathway signaling. Biogen plans to evaluate both candidates in multiple neuromuscular indications including spinal muscular atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen will pay $27.5M upfront and up to $535M in milestones.

