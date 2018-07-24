PACCAR +2% on earnings beat

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) reports trucks sales rose 25.7% to $4.47B in Q2.

Parts revenue expanded 17.6% to $968M.

Financial services revenue grew 10.3% to $338M.

U.S. and Canada revenue up 25% to $3.65B

Revenue for Europe increased 22.4% $1.5B.

New truck deliveries +17.8% Y/Y to 46,400.

Truck, Parts and Other gross margin rate improved 60 bps to 15%.

The company increased the estimate of 2018 Class 8 truck industry retail sales for the U.S. and Canada by 32% to a range of 265,000-285,000 vehicles.

PCAR +2.07% premarket.

Previously: PACCAR beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (July 24)