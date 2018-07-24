PACCAR +2% on earnings beat

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) reports trucks sales rose 25.7% to $4.47B in Q2.
Parts revenue expanded 17.6% to $968M.
Financial services revenue grew 10.3% to $338M.
U.S. and Canada revenue up 25% to $3.65B
Revenue for Europe increased 22.4% $1.5B.
New truck deliveries +17.8% Y/Y to 46,400.
Truck, Parts and Other gross margin rate improved 60 bps to 15%.
The company increased the estimate of 2018 Class 8 truck industry retail sales for the U.S. and Canada by 32% to a range of 265,000-285,000 vehicles.
PCAR +2.07% premarket.
