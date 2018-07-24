BP gets OK to restart drilling offshore Nova Scotia after June leak

BP says it received approval from energy regulators to resume drilling operations off the coast of Nova Scotia at its Aspy D-11 well location after a leak of synthetic drilling mud had suspended work for more than a month.

The Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board says the leak was caused by a loose connection in the mud booster line and that BP had enacted measures to prevent another accident.

The leak from BP Canada’s West Aquarius drilling unit prompted widespread concern about offshore exploration in Nova Scotia.