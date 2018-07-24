Morgan Stanley sees 'fair value' on Tesla

Morgan Stanley Adam Jones says the "push and pull" of various media reports on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) add a layer of risk to evaluating the automaker in the short term.

"It is extremely challenging to formulate a coherent trading strategy for Tesla right now," concedes Jonas (Equal-weight rating on TSLA, $291 PT). Jonas thinks Tesla currently trades at near fair value, but notes that higher average selling prices on Tesla vehicles could be the margin-booster that the company has been waiting on.