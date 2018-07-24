Rexford Industrial acquires two industrial properties for $20.3M

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to acquire two industrial properties for $20.3M, through cash on hand.

The company acquired 10747 Norwalk Boulevard, located in Santa Fe Springswithin the LA for $10.8M, or $206 psf. The single-tenant building contains 52,691 square feet on 2.56 acres of land and is leased at a below-market rate to a strong tenant.

The company also acquired 29003 Avenue Sherman, located in Valenciawithin the LA – San Fernando Valley submarket, for $9.5M, or $139 psf. The modern building contains 68,123 square feet on 2.78 acres of land and features 26' clear height with ESFR fire sprinklers.

