CIT rises premarket after Q2 reflects lower operating expenses and taxes

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) +3.6% as Q2 EPS and revenue beat estimates on lower operating expenses, higher non-interest income and lower effective tax rate offset a decline in net finance revenue and a higher provision for credit losses and preferred stock dividend.

CIT also said it plans to return $750M of capital.

Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.00 vs. 68 cents a year earlier.

The increase in income from continuing operations excluding noteworthy items per diluted common share reflects the decline in the average number of diluted common shares outstanding due to significant share repurchases over the past four quarters.

Net finance revenue fell to $389M from $391M in Q1 and $390M a year ago, while non-interest income rose to $130M from $105M in Q1 and $85M a year ago.

Net finance margin 3.37% vs 3.45% in Q1 and 3.07% a year ago.

Provision for credit losses $33M vs $69M in Q1 and $4M in the year-ago quarter.

CET1 ratio 13.2% vs. 14.1% in Q1 and 14.4% a year ago.

Return on average common equity 8.48% vs 6.09% in Q1 and 2.30% a year ago.

Source: Press Release

Previously: CIT beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (July 24)