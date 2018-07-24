Marriott International inks deal with Flag Luxury Group

Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) has signed an agreement with Flag Luxury Group to bring $500M The Ritz-Carlton hotel and residences Tower

to New York City's vibrant NoMad neighborhood.

"We are thrilled to be working with Flag Luxury Group to bring this significant project to the NoMad area. Thanks to buzzing restaurants and bars, unique retail and notable architecture, NoMad has become one of Manhattan's most popular neighborhoods," said Tony Capuano, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer, Marriott International. "This signing speaks to the strong demand we are experiencing for luxury hospitality and branded residences."