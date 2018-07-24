Big day for China after growth measures unveiled

China overnight announced a mix of tax cuts and infrastructure spending, and the PBOC injected a massive $74B into the banking system.

Already facing slowing domestic conditions, the mandarins in Beijing must also deal with the uncertainty of trade policy with the U.S.

The U.S. president this morning: "Tariffs are the greatest! Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that - and everybody’s talking! Remember, we are the “piggy bank” that’s being robbed."