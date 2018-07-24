Wabtec turns in solid quarter

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) tops estimates with its Q2 report.

The company says it ended the quarter with total multi-year backlog of $4.7B, up slightly than from the end of Q1.

Gross profit fell 30 bps Y/Y to 29.1% of sales. Income from operations before income taxes came in at 11.1% of sales vs. 12.2% a year ago,

Looking ahead, Wabtec expects full-year revenue of $4.2B vs. $4.19B consensus and EPS of $3.85 vs. $3.87 consensus.

Previously: Westinghouse Air Brake beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (July 24)