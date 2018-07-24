MoneyGram up in premarket action after pact with Visa on overseas money transfers

MoneyGram (NYSE:MGI) +2.5% in premarket trading after signing an agreement with Visa (NYSE:V) intended to streamline the process of sending and receiving money internationally.

Visa +0.5%

Utilizing Visa Direct, Visa's real-time push payments platform, the agreement will enable secure cross-border remittances, the companies say.

Once live, MoneyGram's service will allow its users to choose their preferred method of sending and receiving funds.

The initial phase of the partnership will include two priority corridors -- U.S. to Mexico and U.S to Philippines; the two companies plan later to expand the agreement to additional markets.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Visa and Wex team up in commercial payment sector (July 24)