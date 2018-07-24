NeoGenomics Q2 top line up 9%; non-GAAP earnings up 29%; cash flow up 333%; non-GAAP earnings guidance lowered; shares down 13% premarket

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Q2 results ($M): Revenue: 67.7 (+8.7%); Clinical Testing: 59.5 (+7.2%).

Net income: 5.9 (+374.8%); non-GAAP net income: 4.5 (+28.6%); EPS: 0.07 (+333.3%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.05 (+25.0%); non-GAAP EBITDA: 10.1 (+4.1%); CF Ops (6 mo.): 21.0 (+332.7%).

2018 guidance: Revenue: $260M - 272M (unch); EPS: $0.01 - 0.06 from ($0.13) - (0.08); net income: $1.2M - 5.2M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $39M - 43M (unch); non-GAAP EPS: $0.12 - 0.17 from $0.16 - 0.20.

2018 consensus view is EPS of $0.18 on revenues of $265.3M.