Analysts raise Alphabet targets after earnings

J.P. Morgan reiterates its Overweight rating and raises its Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) price target from $1,285 to $1,440, a 19% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Doug Anmuth cites the strong top line results and notes that “Investments in machine learning & AI are driving innovation throughout Alphabet’s businesses, including mobile search, cloud, Google Home, Assistant, Waymo, etc.”

Anmuth sees “meaningful runway across search and YouTube as ROI improves and TV dollars shift more online.” The analyst also sees strong momentum in Cloud, Play, and hardware.

More action: KeyBanc reiterates its Overweight rating and raises its Alphabet target from $1,230 to $1,430.

Analyst Andy Hargreaves says the firm believes that “strong growth potential remains in opportunities with cloud, hardware, YouTube, Waymo, and Other Bets, which should add significant value over time.”

Alphabet shares are up 4.4% premarket to $1,259.

