FDA OKs two EyeGate IDEs for ocular bandage gel; shares up 38% premarket

Nano cap EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) is up 38% premarket on robust volume on response to its announcement that the FDA has signed off on two Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) applications for pilot studies of its Ocular Bandage Gel product, one for the acceleration of re-epithelialization of large corneal epithelial defects in patients who have undergone photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) and the other for the reduction of corneal staining in patients with punctate epitheliopathies (PE).

Both studies should launch this quarter. The PRK study will enroll up to 45 subjects and the PE trial will enroll 30, 15 in each of two arms.