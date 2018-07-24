Melco Resorts rallies after posting EBITDA growth

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) reports operating income fell 7% in Q2 to $118.1M. Adjusted property EBITDA was up 7.9% to $355.5M due chiefly to strong contributions from City of Dreams Manila and Altira Macau.

Revenue breakdown: City of Dreams -10.4% Y/Y to $577.8M, Altira Macau +14.4% to $123.1M, Mocha Clubs -4.4% to $28.0M, Studio City -5.4% to $314.1M, City of Dreams Manila -1.3% to $174M.

Shares of Melco are up 3.24% in premarket trading to $24.85.

