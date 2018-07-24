Allegheny Tech +7% after strong Q2 earnings beat

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) +7.3% premarket after routing Q2 earnings expectations on 15% higher revenues and saying it expects strong H2 cash generation.

ATI says Q2 sales in its high performance materials and components unit rose 12% Y/Y to $592M, as continued strong sales of next-generation jet engine products jumped 39% to $146M, driving segment operating profit margin to 16.5% of sales.

Flat rolled products revenues increased 18% to $418M, delivering $26M in segment operating profit, or 6.3% of sales, a significant improvement Q/Q and Y/Y.

In the HPMC segment, ATI expects continued Y/Y revenue and operating profit growth in H2, resulting from ongoing aerospace market demand growth and improved asset utilization; in the FRP segment, ATI sees continued strong end-market demand and benefits from ongoing operational improvements.

ATI says it expects strong H2 cash generation, with at least $150M of free cash flow for the full year.