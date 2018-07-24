Veritex Holdings announces merger with Green Bancorp

Veritex Holdings (VBTX -4.9% ) and Green Bancorp (GNBC +7.6% ) announced a merger under which Green will merge with and into Veritex, creating a leading Texas community bank.

The combined company will have total of 43 branches across Texas, ~$7.5B in assets, $5.6B in loans and $5.9B in deposits, based on the companies’ balance sheets as of June 30, 2018.

Upon completion shareholders of Green will receive 0.79 shares of Veritex common stock for each share of Green common stock, valuing the transaction at ~$1B.

Veritex expects acquisition to be ~25% accretive to EPS, excluding one-time charges. The transaction is expected to produce ~12% tangible book value per share dilution at closing with an earnback period of ~2.8 years.

“The merger with Green represents a tremendous financial and strategic opportunity for Veritex. In addition to producing significant accretion to EPS and improvements to virtually all of our key operating metrics, this merger results in a top 10 Texas-based community bank with virtually all of its franchise in the attractive MSAs of Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. We are delighted to welcome Green’s stakeholders to Veritex, including a number of key members of Green leadership into executive positions in our combined franchise”, said C. Malcolm Holland, Veritex Chairman and CEO.

