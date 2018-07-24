The long and short of Shopify

Roth Capital assigns a Street-high price target on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) of $192 after running new channel checks.

The new PT is a lift from Roth's prior target of $165, and is above the all-time high of $175.29. Shares of Shopify are already up 73% YTD.

There's a deep dive into Shopify posted this morning on Seeking Alpha in the form of a podcast debate with three contributors (one SHOP bull, two bears).