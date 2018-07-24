Asbury Automotive Group beat estimates in Q2

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG +5.6% ) reports total revenues on same-store rose 4% in Q2.

New vehicles revenue increased 5% to $928.7M.

Used vehicles revenue grew 8% to $516.9M.

Parts and service revenue up 2% to $204.5M.

Finance and insurance, net revenue +7% to $73.5M.

Gross margin rate slipped 30 bps to 16.1%.

Adjusted operating margin rate +10 bps to 4.6%.

Total new vehicle unit sales advanced 4% Y/Y to 26,069M.

Total used vehicle retail units sales grew 3% to 21,685M.

Previously: Asbury Automotive beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (July 24)