Asbury Automotive Group beat estimates in Q2

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG +5.6%) reports total revenues on same-store rose 4% in Q2.
New vehicles revenue increased 5% to $928.7M.
Used vehicles revenue grew 8% to $516.9M.
Parts and service revenue up 2% to $204.5M.
Finance and insurance, net revenue +7% to $73.5M.
Gross margin rate slipped 30 bps to 16.1%.
Adjusted operating margin rate +10 bps to 4.6%.
Total new vehicle unit sales advanced 4% Y/Y to 26,069M.
Total used vehicle retail units sales grew 3% to 21,685M.
