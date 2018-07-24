TransUnion boosts full year forecast, including 28 cent benefit from tax reform

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) sees Q3 adjusted EPS 61 cents-62 cents, including a 7 cent benefit from tax reform.

For the year, TransUnion now sees adjusted EPS of $2.42-$2.44 (including a benefit of 28 cents from U.S. tax reform measures) and revenue of $2.333B-$2.343B; adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $904M-$910M.

Q2 adjusted EPS of 62 cents vs. 47 cents a year ago.

TRU -0.8% in early trading.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 39.2%, unchanged from a year ago.

U.S. information services operating income rose 14% to $96M Y/Y, while revenue increased 20% to $358M.

International operating income increased 26% to $16M on a 22% rise in revenue to $106M.

Consumer interactive operating income rose 9% to $54M as revenue increased 12% to $118M.

