Oppenheimer confident on Caesars Entertainment

Oppenheimer maintains a bullish view on Caesars Entertainment (CZR +1.1% ) ahead of the casino operator's Q2 earnings report next week.

"We believe strong Las Vegas Strip RevPAR growth of 4% (vs. guidance of 3-5%), keen cost controls and the benefits of new IT investments, will drive a solid quarter," reads the firm's note. "A 2Q18 beat, along with strong Las Vegas growth and near industry-leading EBITDA margins (~26%), could help the stock separate from its peers and be viewed as a highly attractive investment," advises Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating on Caesars and price target of $15.00.