GMP Securities outlines opportunities in U.S. cannabis

Current U.S. cannabis sales of $6B are already as large as what Canada might get to in 2022, says GMP Securities. Just looking at the 33 currently legal U.S. states, the team sees sales growing to $20B in 2022. That could rise to $50B under a federally legal scenario.

GMP estimates the public Canadian cannabis sector as being valued at 2x-3x expected 2022 sales. Applying that multiple to U.S. cannabis suggests a public valuation of about $50B, or 10 times the current value.

Selected tickers of interest: OTC:HMLSF, OTC:CMMDF, OTCPK:MJNA, CGC, OTCQB:APHQF, CRON, MJ, OTCQX:ACBFF, OTCQB:AERO, OTCPK:AMMJ, OTCPK:BLOZF, OTCQX:CANN, OTCQB:CBDS, OTCPK:CBIS, OTCQB:CVSI, OTCPK:ERBB, OTCPK:FBEC, OTCQB:GBLX, OTCPK:GRSU, OTCPK:HEMP, OTCPK:MYDX, OTCPK:GRNH, GWPH, OTCQB:KSHB, OTCQB:MSRT, OTCQB:OGRMF, OTCQB:PHOT, OTCQB:PMCB, OTCQB:PNTV, OTCQB:RMHB, OTCQB:SGBY, OTCPK:SPRWF, OTCQB:SRNA, OTCQB:THCBF, OTCQX:TRTC, OTCPK:UBQU, OTCPK:HYYDF, OTCQB:RSSFF, OTCPK:AGTK, OTCPK:MJNE, OTCPK:CBCA, OTCPK:CBYI, OTCPK:EAPH, OTCPK:MJMJ, OTCPK:SPRWF, OTCPK:REFG, OTCQX:ZDPY, TLRY