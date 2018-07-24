SRC Energy reports preliminary Q2 results

SRC Energy (SRCI +0.6% ) Q2 results were impacted by the lack of spare gas processing capacity, in addition to unplanned shutdowns of natural gas processing facilities.

Total barrels of oil equivalent produced increased 46% Y/Y to 47,646 meeting the Company's expectations, midstream constraints resulted in oil as a % of total production declining to 43%.

Average Realized Pricing: Crude Oil $61.22 (+48.9%) per bbl; Natural Gas Liquids $17.65 (+33.9%) per bbl; Natural Gas $1.64 (-28.4%) per mcf.

The company maintains FY18 production volume guidance however oil product mix is trending towards the low end of the initial guidance of 47-50%.

