Aldeyra commences late-stage study of reproxalap in rare inherited skin disorder

Enrollment is underway in a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Aldeyra Therapeutics' (ALDX +0.6% ) topical dermal reproxalap for the treatment of ichthyosis (thickened, dry scaly skin) in patients with Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome (SLS).

The primary endpoint of the 39-subject study is ichthyosis severity score through week 24. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is December 2020.

Two years ago, the company announced successful results from a small-scale Phase 2 study. 83% (n=5/6) of treated patients achieved a rating of "almost clear" or "mild" on global assessment. 100% (n=6/6) improved over the course of treatment.

Reproxalap is an aldehyde-binding molecule or aldehyde trap. By decreasing aldehyde load, it may mitigate excessive inflammation caused by excess aldehydes.