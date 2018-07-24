Flagstar Bancorp gains as Q2 NII improves sequentially and year-over-year

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) +4.5% after reporting Q2 EPS 85 cents, exceeding 60 cents in Q1 and 71 cents a year ago.

"We produced solid earnings with positive operating leverage, despite a challenging mortgage environment," says President and CEO Alessandro DiNello.

Net interest income increased to $115M from $106M in Q1 and $97M a year ago; net interest margin improved to 2.86% vs. 2.76% in Q1 and 2.77% a year ago.

Noninterest income rose to $123M from $111M in Q1 and $154M a year ago.

Net margin on mortgage rate lock commitments (fallout-adjusted) 0.71% vs. 0.77% in Q1 and 0.73% a year ago.

"Our mortgage business was softer than expected with fallout-adjusted locks and gain on sale margin coming in below our expectations," DiNello said.

Return on average equity. 13.5% vs. 9.9% in Q1 and 11.6% a year ago.

