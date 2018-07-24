Stocks show early strength, with Nasdaq notching a new record high

Stocks start with solid gains, including a new all-time high for the Nasdaq, with technology ( +1.3% ), materials ( +1.2% ) and energy ( +1.1% ) leading the charge; Dow +0.5% , S&P +0.6% , Nasdaq +0.8% .

Most overseas markets sport strong gains after China's State Council pledged to make fiscal policy more proactive; in Europe, Germany's DAX +1.4% , France's CAC +1.3% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.8% , while in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.6% .

Earnings came in thick this morning, headlined by Alphabet's +4.3% opening rally after reporting blow-out Q2 results; Biogen ( +4.5% ), Eli Lilly ( +2.2% ) and Lockheed Martin ( +0.5% ) also are higher after reporting earnings, while Verizon ( -1.3% ) and 3M ( -2.6% ) are lower.

On the downside, the utilities ( -1% ) and real estate ( -0.5% ) groups are in the red, while financials ( +0.2% ) also are relatively week after yesterday's 1.3% run-up.

U.S. Treasury prices are flat to slightly lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.97% after spiking 7 bps yesterday.