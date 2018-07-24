Stocks show early strength, with Nasdaq notching a new record high

Stocks start with solid gains, including a new all-time high for the Nasdaq, with technology (+1.3%), materials (+1.2%) and energy (+1.1%) leading the charge; Dow +0.5%, S&P +0.6%, Nasdaq +0.8%.
Most overseas markets sport strong gains after China's State Council pledged to make fiscal policy more proactive; in Europe, Germany's DAX +1.4%, France's CAC +1.3% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.8%, while in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.6%.
Earnings came in thick this morning, headlined by Alphabet's +4.3% opening rally after reporting blow-out Q2 results; Biogen (+4.5%), Eli Lilly (+2.2%) and Lockheed Martin (+0.5%) also are higher after reporting earnings, while Verizon (-1.3%) and 3M (-2.6%) are lower.
On the downside, the utilities (-1%) and real estate (-0.5%) groups are in the red, while financials (+0.2%) also are relatively week after yesterday's 1.3% run-up.
U.S. Treasury prices are flat to slightly lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.97% after spiking 7 bps yesterday.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.4% at $68.19/bbl.
