Interpublic Group +1.2% on Q2 beat, raised 2018 guidance

Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) is up 1.2% after its Q2 report came in with beats on top and bottom lines and a boost to the full-year revenue forecast.

Net revenues rose by 6.2% and organic net revenue was up by 5.6% (U.S. growth 4.6%; International growth of 7.2%).

Meanwhile, operating income rose 10.4% to $249.2M. Operating margin on net revenue came to 12.8%, up from a year-ago 12.3%.

"We are extremely pleased with our performance this quarter," says CEO Michael Roth. "Growth in the U.S. continued to be strong and international growth accelerated. The results were led by exceptional performance in media and at our creatively-led integrated agencies, as well as contributions from our digital services, public relations, events and sports marketing."

It's raising its full-year organic net revenue growth guidance to 4-4.5% and continues to expect 60-70 basis points of expansion in net operating margin.

Press release