Sienna Bio's SNA-120 shows positive effect in early-stage pruritis study

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (SNNA -1.8% ) announces positive results from a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating topically administered SNA-120, a tropomyosin receptor kinase A inhibitor, for the treatment of pruritis (itching) associated with psoriasis.

Results showed minimal-to-no detectable systemic exposure after twice-daily applications under maximal use conditions with no accumulation of SNA-120 in the plasma. There were also no associated clinically relevant changes in overall safety measures. 30% (n=9/30) of participants reported adverse events, but only one (mild pruritis) was considered treatment-related.

On a post hoc basis, 57% of subjects experienced at least a 4-grade improvement in a pruritis rating scale called I-NRS, although the company cautions that the dataset is small and no vehicle comparator was used.

Topline data from a Phase 2b study should be available in Q1 2019.