Kaiser Aluminum +8% post Q2 results

Kaiser Aluminum (KALU +8.5% ) reports Q2 sales increase 16.6% to $415M due to +5.6% shipments to 169M of lbs. and increased realized price to $2.46 (+10.3%) per lbs.

Margins were under pressure due to high metal and freight costs; EBITDA margin declined 70bps to 26% and operating margin remained flat Y/Y.

Outlook: The company's anticipates full benefit of price increases to be realized in Q3, however, EBITDA margin benefit due price realization is expected to be offset by higher planned major maintenance expense during H2 2018.

For FY18, KALU expects mid-single-digit growth in shipments and value added revenue with adjusted EBITDA margin in the mid-20% range.

