Astec Industries down 15% post Q2 results, limits wood pallets business

Astec Industries (ASTE -15.3% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 16.5% Y/Y to $347M with domestic sales of $277.9M (+19.4% Y/Y), excluding the impact of wood pellet plant activity.

Q2 Overall gross margin was flat at 23.6% and EBITDA margin improved by 10 bps to 11.1%.

Segment sales: Infrastructure group $83.2M (-41.9% Y/Y); Aggregate & mining group $116.29M (+8.6% Y/Y) and Energy group $73.03M (+41.3% Y/Y).

Segment gross margins: Infrastructure group declined by 7,621 bps to -57.5%; Aggregate & mining group improved by 90 bps to 25% and Energy group improved by 220 bps to 27.1%.

Total backlog was at $302.89M (-16% Y/Y). Segment backlog: Infrastructure group $105.88M (-51.2% Y/Y); Aggregate & mining group $128.34M (+38.9% Y/Y) and Energy group $68.66M (33.6% Y/Y).

Company exited contractual obligations with the regard to Highland wood pellet plant and have redefined wood pellet plant business, limiting its participation in the wood pellet plant market to offering proven technology for sale as an equipment supplier, Procure, Construct organization or a participating lender on wood pellet plant projects.

“Our core business continues to perform well. Our EPS, ex-pellet plant impact, was $1.03 per share which is our third best ever quarterly EPS. Our backlog remains historically strong. Our domestic customers continue to experience strong end-markets and are optimistic for the rest of this year and 2019, which has us optimistic on our outlook as a whole”, said Benjamin G. Brock, CEO.

