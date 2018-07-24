Apple faces two hits from Trump's tariff threat

The WSJ reports on how Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones could take two hits in the latest tariff threat President Trump made against China.

Smartphones weren’t included in the prior three levies on Chinese goods. But Trump’s threat of putting levies on $500B in imports would include nearly everything China ships to the U.S., which includes iPhones since the devices are assembled in the country.

The Trump proposal could tax the phones both within China and upon U.S. entry.