Popular gets a lift as BTIG boosts price target $5 to $58

Popular (BPOP +1.9% ) gets a lift after BTIG analyst Mark Palmer raises his price target to $58 from $53 on optimism that insurance claim disbursements and U.S. government aid will flow to Puerto Rico as the island continues to cover from last year's hurricane.

Reiterates buy recommendation.

BPOP announced a $125M stock buyback plan Monday after it received a non-objection to its capital plan from the Federal Reserve. Palmer describes the buyback plan as within "striking distance of market expectations."

"We view the Fed’s non-objection as putting BPOP in position to submit a capital plan for 2019 later this year that could include a materially larger request," Palmer wrote.

