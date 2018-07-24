Transocean contract backlog builds to $11.7B after fleet update

Transocean (RIG +1.2% ) is higher after disclosing a range of new contracts while also seeing dayrates cut for some of its drillships, according to its latest fleet status report.

RIG says it has added $405M in contract backlog since the previous fleet status report, which now totals $11.7B, including dayrate reductions on four of its newbuild drillships.

RIG says its ultra-deepwater semi-submersible Development Driller III, idle since last October, was awarded a 180-day contract with Exxon offshore Equatorial Guinea at an undisclosed dayrate; the Transocean Spitsbergen semi-sub was awarded a three-well contract plus six one-well options with Equinor offshore Norway.

Shell reduced dayrates for four drillships all working in the Gulf of Mexico: the Deepwater Poseidon, Deepwater Pontus, Deepwater Proteus and Deepwater Thalassa.