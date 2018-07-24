Werner Enterprises slides 7.2% post Q2 results

Werner Enterprises (WERN -7.2% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 19.2% Y/Y to $619.1M.

Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge were $395.1M (+14% Y/Y) & Werner Logistics revenues of $134M (+33% Y/Y).

Adj. operating margin increased 235 bps to 9.45% & Net margin increased 265 bps to 7.12%.

Average revenues per tractor per week increased 9.5% Y/Y due to a 13.3% increase in average revenues per total mile, partially offset by a 3.3% decrease in average miles per truck.

Truckload Transportation Services: Operating ratio was 90.8%; Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge was 89.2%; Adj. operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge was 86.4%; Average percentage of empty miles was 12.36%; Average tractors in service were 7,548 (+3.8% Y/Y); Total trailers were 22,870 & Total tractors of 7,700.

Werner Logistics: Average tractors in service was 40; Total trailers were 1,620 & Total tractors 43.

Capex was $119.3M (+129.1% Y/Y) with CFO of $82.6M (+58.8% Y/Y).

Return on assets was 8..2% & Return on equity was 12.6%.

