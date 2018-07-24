Pricing pressure in children's retail

Wolfe Research warns on some pricing pain in the children's sector. "Our 2QTD checks show a consistent pattern of sharp and deeper pricing in a highly promotional children’s sector," updates the firm.
The analyst team notes that Children's Place (PLCE -1%) is "winning" new customers through an aggressive promotional strategy, which could lead to margin pain in the short term, but leaves the retailer well-positioned for 2019.
The competitive pricing in the sector is also a factor for Carter's (CRI -1.4%).
