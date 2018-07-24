Diego Pellicer Worldwide announces expansion in Colorado

Diego Pellicer Worldwide (OTCQB:DPWW -8.5% ) has secured a second store location in Denver and will license the Diego Pellicer brand to the store and develop the location in the same upscale style to which Diego clients are accustomed.

"The Diego Pellicer model works. We've developed a system for marijuana retail success that's rooted in solid management experience along with a cutting-edge branding and architecture system that is adaptable to each market as we expand," said Ron Throgmartin, chief executive officer, Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. "With our existing locations in Denver and Seattle experiencing double- and triple-digit growth, we look forward to making this newest location another winning success."