Investors look past guidance cut at 3M

The company topped Q2 estimates, but fell more than 4% in early action after trimming the high end of its full-year EPS forecast by a dime to $10.20-$10.45. The midpoint of guidance is about inline with Street forecasts.

The cut was thanks to the sale of the communication markets business, says the company.

A couple of bearish analysts weigh in, with Wolfe's Nigel Coe seeing continuing risk of downside guidance, and JPMorgan's Stephen Tusa noting cautious sentiment headed into the Q2 print. Source: Bloomberg

MMM currently lower by 0.4% .

