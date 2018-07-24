Gilead's Truvada used for pre-exposure prophylaxis lowered new HIV infection rates in U.S.

Data from a retrospective U.S. analysis of the impact of Gilead Sciences' (GILD +1.4% ) Truvada (emtricitabine/TDF) used for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) showed a significant drop in new HIV infections. The results were presented at the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam.

States with the highest utilization of Truvada for PrEP during the five-year period from 2012 - 2016 experienced substantial declines in the average number of HIV diagnoses while the states with the lowest use experienced average increases. Specifically, the ten states with the highest levels of Truvada use for PrEP showed a 4.7% drop in HIV diagnoses and the ten states with the lowest use showed an increase of 0.9%.

The FDA approved Truvada for PrEP in July 2012.