Susquehanna sees upside in lodging sector

Susquehanna says it continues to see upside in lodging stocks ahead of Q2 earnings reports given solid top lines as well as cash flow and earnings growth.
"The near-term fundamental outlook is improving, and forward booking data shows no signs of a slowdown over the NTM," writes analyst Rachael Rothman.
"The outlook, and likely modest upside at 2Q, will support a bullish tone on the conference calls, and increases in consensus/guidance," she predicts.
Susquehanna has a Positive rating on Hyatt Hotels (H -1.2%), Hilton Worldwide (HLT -1.3%) and Marriott International (MAR -1.4%). Host Hotels & Resorts (HST -1.3%), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK -1.1%) and Extended Stay America (STAY -0.5%) are all lined up at Neutral.
