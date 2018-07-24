Liberty Property slips as Q2 hurt by added costs from Comcast, Camden projects

Liberty Property Trust (LPT -2.1% ) slips after reporting Q2 FFO of 12 cents a share vs. 65 cents a year ago.

FFO per share would have been 69 cents when adjusted to exclude $60M of additional development service fee expense for completing Comcast Technology Center and a $26M impairment charge for a mixed-use project in Camden, NJ.

Property level operating income for same-store industrial properties rose 5.5% on a cash basis and 4.1% on a GAAP basis Y/Y.

For the full year, Liberty revises its guidance, which reflects the Q2 charges related to the Comcast center and the Camden project, and now sees NAREIT FFO per share of $2.10-$2.08.

Boosts lower end of 2018 industrial same-store NOI on GAAP basis forecast to 3.5%-4.0% from 3.0% to 4.0%; on cash basis, now sees 4.5%-5.0% vs. prior view of 4.0%-5.0%.

Disposition activity range guidance increased to $700M–$900M from $600M-$800M at a projected yield of 6.75% - 7.25%.

Source: Press Release

