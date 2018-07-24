Nucor +3% after KeyBanc upgrade, Steel Dynamics earnings beat

Steel stocks are on the move following bullish earnings reports from Steel Dynamics (STLD +3.2% ) and Allegheny Technologies (ATI +9.6% ).

In addition, Nucor (NUE +2.7% ) enjoys a boost from KeyBanc's upgrade of the shares to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $77 price target, which cites broadening earnings power and catalysts.

KeyBanc's Philip Gibbs raises his 2019 normalized EPS view for NUE to $5.40 from $4.68 to reflect stronger profit expectations in Fabrication and Raw Materials and thinks steel growth projects, share buybacks and better execution at Louisiana DRI could drive this EPS view to ~$6.50, supporting a share price above $85.

On STLD, Longbow analyst Chris Olin says Q2 results were strong and he expects investors to take another look at the stock, which he sees as undervalued using his high-end 2019 earnings outlook.

Also: X +3.6% , AKS +6.2% , MT +5.4% .

ETF: SLX