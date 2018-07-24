Ford consolidates autonomous vehicle business

Ford (F +1.2% ) announces that the creation of Ford Autonomous Vehicles to help accelerate its AV business and capitalize on market opportunities.

Ford Autonomous Vehicles will include Ford’s self-driving systems integration, autonomous vehicle research and advanced engineering, AV transportation-as-a-service network development, user experience, business strategy and business development teams.

Ford AV will also hold the company's stake in Argo AI.

The new LLC is structured to take on third party investment.

"Ford has made tremendous progress across the self driving value chain – from technology development to business model innovation to user experience,” says Ford CEO Jim Hackett. "Now is the right time to consolidate our autonomous driving platform into one team to best position the business for the opportunities ahead," he adds.

Source: Press Release